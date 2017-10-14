quick reads

The big news: Congress, Kamal Haasan criticise BJP over ‘Mersal’ censorship, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: A Union minister refused to attend Tipu Sultan celebrations in Karnataka, and the CBI has sought permission to reopen the Bofors case.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Don’t demonetise Tamil pride,’ Rahul Gandhi tells Modi on Mersal censorship: Tamil Nadu doctors have protested Vijay starrer Mersal by sharing pirated links.
  2. Count me out of Tipu Jayanti celebrations, minister Anantkumar Hegde tells Karnataka government: The Union minister called it a shameful event ‘glorifying a brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist’.
  3. CBI seeks approval to reopen probe into Bofors scam: The agency has asked the government to reconsider its decision from 2005 not allowing it to challenge the acquittal of the accused in the case.
  4. Pranab Mukherjee rejected Afzal Guru’s mercy petition based on government’s counsel, says report: During his tenure, the former president rejected 30 mercy petitions, including those of Guru, Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Menon.
  5. More than 380 police personnel died on duty over the last year, says Intelligence Bureau head Rajiv Jain: Most of them died while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir or in cross-border firing with Pakistan, he said.
  6. Smriti Irani takes on Rahul Gandhi over Jay Shah dispute: Gandhi had derided the prime minister over the controversy around the financial dealings of a company owned by Amit Shah’s son.
  7. Stand up, show respect when ministers and MLAs visit, Adityanath government instructs UP officials: The protocol was amended after some elected representatives complained that government officials do not treat them with courtesy.
  8. Air pollution in Delhi continues to remain at hazardous levels: Noise pollution was also up by 85% across seven metros, a study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board found.
  9. RBI didn’t issue directive to make linking Aadhaar with bank accounts mandatory, RTI reply shows: The Reserve Bank of India’s response indicates that the instruction came from the central government instead.
  10. Bengaluru college initiates investigation after reports claim its study material endorses dowry: The material, allegedly provided by the sociology department of St Joseph’s College, claims that dowry increases the status of women in the family.
