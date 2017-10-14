The big news: Congress, Kamal Haasan criticise BJP over ‘Mersal’ censorship, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Union minister refused to attend Tipu Sultan celebrations in Karnataka, and the CBI has sought permission to reopen the Bofors case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Don’t demonetise Tamil pride,’ Rahul Gandhi tells Modi on Mersal censorship: Tamil Nadu doctors have protested Vijay starrer Mersal by sharing pirated links.
- Count me out of Tipu Jayanti celebrations, minister Anantkumar Hegde tells Karnataka government: The Union minister called it a shameful event ‘glorifying a brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist’.
- CBI seeks approval to reopen probe into Bofors scam: The agency has asked the government to reconsider its decision from 2005 not allowing it to challenge the acquittal of the accused in the case.
- Pranab Mukherjee rejected Afzal Guru’s mercy petition based on government’s counsel, says report: During his tenure, the former president rejected 30 mercy petitions, including those of Guru, Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Menon.
- More than 380 police personnel died on duty over the last year, says Intelligence Bureau head Rajiv Jain: Most of them died while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir or in cross-border firing with Pakistan, he said.
- Smriti Irani takes on Rahul Gandhi over Jay Shah dispute: Gandhi had derided the prime minister over the controversy around the financial dealings of a company owned by Amit Shah’s son.
- Stand up, show respect when ministers and MLAs visit, Adityanath government instructs UP officials: The protocol was amended after some elected representatives complained that government officials do not treat them with courtesy.
- Air pollution in Delhi continues to remain at hazardous levels: Noise pollution was also up by 85% across seven metros, a study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board found.
- RBI didn’t issue directive to make linking Aadhaar with bank accounts mandatory, RTI reply shows: The Reserve Bank of India’s response indicates that the instruction came from the central government instead.
- Bengaluru college initiates investigation after reports claim its study material endorses dowry: The material, allegedly provided by the sociology department of St Joseph’s College, claims that dowry increases the status of women in the family.