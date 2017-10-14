Watch: Man thrashes minor girl in Mumbai, onlookers do nothing
The accused was arrested soon after the incident, but a local court released him on bail.
A man was arrested for repeatedly hitting a girl in Kurla-Nehrunagar area of Mumbai, leaving her with a fractured nose, PTI reported on Saturday. Imran Shahid Shaikh was released after a local court granted him bail, the police said.
The incident is believed to have taken place on Tuesday near SRA building in Shamjeevi Nagar in Mumbai’s Chembur area, according to PTI. The 16-year-old girl and her friend were walking to a class at 7 pm when a group of boys sitting inside a parked auto-rickshaw were allegedly arguing loudly.
“The girl asked them not to make noise, and then walked some distance with her friend,” an unidentified police official told PTI.
However, this enraged Shaikh who knew the girl. In a closed-circuit television footage, the man is seen hitting her repeatedly. “Shaikh hit her on the nose with a metal object, after which she collapsed on the ground, with her nose bleeding profusely,” the police official added.
People who were present at the spot during the incident did not come forward to help the girl, according to the police. After the incident, Shaikh fled the spot. The girl was treated at a nearby hospital after she was found to have suffered a nose fracture.
The Nehrunagar Police registered a case against Shaikh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and criminal intimidation.