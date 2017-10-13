The big news: Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakor to join Congress, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The RBI said it was mandatory to link Aadhaar with bank accounts, and China said it supports Myanmar’s efforts to stabilise peace.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor to join Congress on October 23: The founder of OSS Ekta Manch met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi ahead of his announcement.
- Linking Aadhaar with bank accounts is mandatory, clarifies RBI: The central bank said the bank accounts and the Unique Identification number had to be linked under the Prevention of Money-laundering [Maintenance of Records] Second Amendment Rules, 2017.
- China says it supports Myanmar government’s efforts to stabilise peace amid Rohingya crisis: Beijing believes foreign interference during crises does not work, a Communist Party of China official said.
- Two arrested for Facebook posts criticising traffic restrictions in West Bengal’s Balurghat during Puja: The movement of vehicles, except battery-operated and cycle rickshaws, were restricted between 4 pm and 4 am during the festive season.
- Mother of the Jharkhand girl, who died of starvation, driven out of her home for ‘defaming village’: Santoshi Kumari’s family, which was denied food because their ration card was not linked to Aadhaar, was allegedly accused of bringing disrepute to the village.
- Billionaire Andrej Babis set to become next prime minister of Czech Republic: The media mogul said he had invited other parties for talks on forming a coalition government.
- WHO chief ‘rethinking’ Robert Mugabe’s appointment as goodwill ambassador after criticism: Dr Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus had said the controversial leader would ‘influence his peers in the region to prioritise non-communicable diseases.’
- Three arrested for allegedly forcing villager to spit, lick his own saliva as punishment in Bihar: A case had been filed on Friday against eight people.
- 12 arrested for trying to immolate man suspected to be a braid chopper in Jammu and Kashmir: Sopore Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh said those detained were identified through videos of the incident on social media.
- Spanish government to sack Catalonia’s leadership, call for a fresh election: Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the central government’s direct rule over Catalonia would not last for more than six months.