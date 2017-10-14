Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ghogha-Dahej ferry service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha, in Bhavnagar district, and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

“This programme may be for a ferry between Ghogha and Dahej, but it is of vital importance for the entire nation,” Modi said at the launch. “Ferry service is a first of sorts. It is a dream come true for people of Gujarat.”

He said the ferry service is to bring back to life the glorious past of Gujarat, and to connect Saurashtra and South Gujarat. Modi said the programme will save time and petrol, and thus also conserve the environment. “Gujarat is blessed with a long coastline and we should harness opportunities arising out of this. We took steps in developing coastal infrastructure,” he said, adding that the state government is planning to start other ferry routes as well.

Modi claimed that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he faced hostility from the Centre. “Efforts were made to stall industries and Gujarat’s growth. But, over the last three years, we have changed that and given importance to the development of Gujarat,” he added.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Sarvottam Cattle Feed Plant of Shree Bhavnagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited. He said, “I am also here with regard to a project in dairy sector, a sector to which we have given immense importance over the last two decades. I urge people to explore opportunities in animal husbandry.”

Modi is expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of other projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara. This is the PM’s third visit this month to the poll-bound state. He will also make a stop at Vadodara, to flag off projects worth more than Rs 1,140 crore.

The prime minister reached Bhavnagar earlier on Sunday and was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

This could be the prime minister’s last visit before the election code of conduct comes into effect. The Election Commission has not yet announced poll dates for Gujarat, a decision the Congress had criticised last week. The party alleged that the commission was delaying announcing the dates so the BJP can offer more schemes to the people in the state.

“EC has authorised Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] to announce [the] date of [the] Gujarat elections at his last rally,” Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had tweeted.

The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect as soon as voting dates are announced, banning politicians from announcing freebies until elections are over.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power for the last two decades in Gujarat.