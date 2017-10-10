Government must clarify that linking Aadhaar to bank account is voluntary, says bank union
The All India Bank Officers Confederation has also opposed the government’s move asking banks to open Aadhaar enrolment Centres at its branches.
An officers’ union of Indian public sector banks has demanded that the government make it clear to citizens that linking Aadhaar numbers to bank accounts is voluntary until the Supreme Court comes out with a clear directive.
The All India Bank Officers Confederation has also opposed the government’s move asking banks to open Aadhaar enrolment Centres at its branches. “Banks are already reeling under acute shortage of staff and the employees and Officers are heavily overburdened,” the union said. “The government should add more workforce if wants to implement Aadhaar-related work in public sector banks,” the General Secretary D T Franco said.
With the Supreme Court issuing an interim order that Aadhar should not be made mandatory, the union said public sector banks should not be pulled up later for linking the numbers and accounts.
The union was referring to the court’s landmark ruling in August 2017, when it said the right to privacy was a fundamental right protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. The Supreme Court’s verdict will determine if Aadhaar can be made compulsory for access to government schemes. The question of whether Aadhaar violates this fundamental right will be taken up by a five-judge Constitution bench.
On Saturday, however, the Reserve Bank of India said it was mandatory to link the biometric identity number with bank accounts. The central bank issued a statement dismissing media reports that quoted a reply to a Right to Information query. The reply had suggested the RBI had not issued any notification making it compulsory to link Aadhaar with bank accounts.