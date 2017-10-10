The big news: Hardik Patel’s aide says BJP offered Rs 1 crore to cross over, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India won its third Asia Cup title in hockey, and exit polls predicted a sweep for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the snap election.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Patidar movement leader claims he was offered Rs 1 crore to join BJP: The convenor of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, Narendra Patel, alleged that a former key aide of Hardik Patel had offered him the money.
- India beat Malaysia 2-1 to win third Asia Cup title in hockey: Manpreet Singh’s men won the match 2-1, banishing memories of a painful loss to South Korea in the final four years ago.
- Imminent task is to deal with North Korea, says Japan PM Shinzo Abe after projected landslide win: A ‘super majority’ would allow Abe to introduce changes in the country’s constitution to strengthen its military.
- Rakesh Asthana named special director of CBI: He was a part of the teams that investigated the Godhra train burning case and the fodder scam.
- Everyone breathed comfortably in Delhi the morning after Diwali this year, says environment minister: Harsh Vardhan claimed that the air quality in the Capital was far better than it was in 2016, though reports found otherwise.
- Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari claims Nawaz Sharif, his brother tried to kill him twice: He said the two were now trying to contact him for support in next year’s elections.
- Narendra Modi claims Congress-led UPA hampered development in Gujarat: The prime minister made the statement after inaugurating the Ghogha-Dahej ferry service in the poll-bound state.
- Development in Myanmar’s Rakhine state only long-term solution to Rohingya crisis, says Sushma Swaraj: She made the statement in Dhaka after a joint consultative committee meeting to discuss India-Bangladesh ties.
- GST rates need to be overhauled to reduce burden on small firms, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia tells PTI: He said the GST Council will consider revising some tax slabs at its next meeting in Guwahati on November 10.
- PDP leader Vikramaditya Singh quits party, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council: He said it was ‘neither morally, nor ethically right’ to continue as a party member.