Sensex erases early gains, Nifty slips below 10,200 as markets trade flat
Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the top gainers in both indices, but stocks of pharmaceutical companies declined.
The benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex, which had closed more than 194 points lower on Thursday after a special Muhurat trading session, recovered marginally on Monday. At 2 pm, Sensex was trading 12.72 points up at 32,402.68, after opening over 200 points higher.
At the same time, the National Stock Exchange Nifty was trading 4 points up at 10,150.55 after briefly regaining the 10,200 mark in early trade because of fresh buying by investors amid positive cues from other Asian markets.
Brokers told PTI that investors were buying in the hope of encouraging blue chip companies to release their quarterly reports. Market sentiment was also buoyed by positive cues from other Asian markets, which were induced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s landslide victory in a snap election.
The major gainers in the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Hero MotorCorp and Coal India Ltd. Cipla was the worst performer with a 2.49% drop in value, followed by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Lupin Pharmaceuticals.
The best performers on the Nifty were Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Reliance and Hero MotoCorp. Cipla, United Phosphorous, Bharti Infratel, Mahindra and Mahindra and Axis Bank saw their stocks decline the most on the index.
Airtel’s stocks rallied to an eight-year high and hit Rs 500 per share for first time since May 2009, Moneycontrol reported.