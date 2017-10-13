The big news: Patidar leaders claim BJP offered them cash to switch parties, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned after protest from the Congress, and the US police likely found the body of a missing 3-year-old.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Patidar movement leader claims he was offered Rs 1 crore to join BJP: Another Patidar leader Nikhil Sawani quit the BJP, and the Samajwadi Party announced it will contest five seats in the Gujarat elections.
- Rajasthan Assembly adjourned after Congress protests against Ordinance: A lawyer challenged the Ordinance in the High Court, while the Editors Guild of India said it was an ‘instrument to harass the media’.
- Police find body ‘most likely’ of missing three-year-old Indian girl in Texas: The body was found about half a kilometre from her house, but a medical examiner has not yet confirmed whether it was Sherin Matthews.
- Class 10 student jumps to death from school building in Kerala, police book two teachers: Her family had alleged that the girl was harassed, and was told she would not be allowed to write her board exams.
- Why were policemen convicted in Bilkis Bano gangrape case reinstated, SC asks Gujarat government: The Supreme Court asked the state administration to file a detailed reply within four weeks on the departmental action, if any, taken against the officers.
- Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi was the most polluted city on Diwali, says Central Pollution Control Board: Kolkata and Agra occupied the second and the third spot on the list, respectively.
- Assam Congress files complaint after BJP MP allegedly equates ideas of Nehru, Gandhi to ‘garbage’:Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a parliamentarian from Jorhat, said he was wrongly interpreted and that he did not make defamatory remarks.
- China says its military, other ministries worked very closely with India to resolve Doklam standoff: Liu Fang, however, maintained that it was the Indian military that crossed the border to enter China’s territory.
- Hollywood director James Toback accused of harassing at least 38 women: According to a Los Angeles Times report, the director has been at it for decades.
- Most raw food items sold in Kolkata’s markets contain alarming levels of lead, finds study: The Geological Survey of India found that 75% of the contamination is caused by atmospheric lead produced by incomplete diesel combustion.