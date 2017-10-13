‘India won’t spare anyone while tackling terrorism,’ says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan
He said India today was different from the India of 1962, the year of the war with China.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday attacked Pakistan and China, emphasising that the India of today was different from the India of 1962, the year of the Indo-China war. At an event in Washington DC in the United States, he said India will not “spare anyone” while tackling terrorism, PTI reported.
Addressing the Indian-American community at a reception organised by the Indian Embassy, Chouhan said, “India will not spare anyone, if any nation tries to provoke us on the issue of terrorism.”
He claimed that China had withdrawn its troops from Sikkim sector’s Doklam area after realising this. The chief minister praised the “determination shown by Indian soldiers” and the “emergence of a strong India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi” for China’s retreat.
Chouhan’s comments echoed those of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who had said in July that India in 2017 was no longer the country it was during the India-China war of 1962.
The chief minister also described the India-US relationship during Modi’s tenure as a “golden age”. He said India and the United States are now working together not only to strengthen their relationship, but also for the global good.
Chouhan is in the US to seek investments in Madhya Pradesh. He will deliver a keynote address on integral humanism – the Bharatiya Janata Party’s professed philosophy – at the inaugural Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Forum at the US Capitol on Monday.