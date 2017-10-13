National News

SC asks Centre to decide whether standing for the national anthem in movie halls is mandatory

Justice Chandrachud criticised the government for supporting a previous court order making it compulsory to stand up for the anthem.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government to decide whether it should be compulsory for people to stand up for the national anthem in cinema theatres. The top court said the government should make a decision on the matter by January 2018. The Centre’s counsel said it would follow the Supreme Court’s directive.

Supreme Court judge Justice Chandrachud criticised the government for supporting a previous top court order making it mandatory to stand up for the anthem at movie halls. “Next, you will want people to stop wearing t-shirts and shorts to cinema halls, calling it disrespect to the national anthem,” Chandrachud said. “Where will this moral policing stop?”

“People go to the movie halls for undiluted entertainment. Society needs entertainment,” Chandrachud added. “You do not have to stand up for the national anthem in cinemas to prove your patriotism.” He said people are afraid of being labelled anti-national if they oppose the present rule, CNN News18 reported.

The Supreme Court also said it is considering modifying its previous order stating that cinema halls shall play the national anthem, to make the practice optional.

In November last year, the court had made it compulsory for all movie halls to play the anthem before films, and that all able people must stand for it. The court order had come in response to a plea seeking directions and protocol on playing the anthem in cinema halls before a film is screened.

