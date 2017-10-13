Business News

Supreme Court denies bail to Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, asks him to deposit Rs 1,000 crore

The money could be used to pay flat buyers who have demanded refunds, the court said.

by 
Reuters/Adnan Abidi (file photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday said Unitech’s Managing Director Sanjay Chandra (pictured above) needed to deposit at least Rs 1,000 crore to be allowed bail, ANI reported. The money would be used to pay flat buyers who have demanded refunds, Mint reported.

Over 4,600 buyers have claimed refunds, worth Rs 1,865 crore, from the real estate developer for flats it could not deliver in time, amicus curiae Pawan Shree Agrawal told the court. Chief Justice Dipak Misra had last month asked buyers to specify whether they wanted to seek possession of property or a refund of their money.

The company owes over Rs 7,800 crore to 16,300 home buyers across 61 projects, but not all of them submitted their preference, Agrawal said. The court suggested that the company could raise the money by auctioning partially completed flats.

Arguing for Chandra, former solicitor general Ranjit Kumar said refunding the money would be difficult if he is not allowed to come out of jail. “Allow him to come out for four weeks and the court may appoint a committee of lawyers to monitor the recovery process,” Kumar said.

The court will hear the case next on October 30.

The company is facing multiple cases filed by flat buyers who Chandra is alleged to have duped. The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police arrested Chandra and his brother Ajay earlier this year for allegedly cheating buyers and siphoning off clients’ money to foreign accounts. The realty firm also failed to complete housing projects in Greater Noida and Gurugram on time and the company’s management did not refund the money along with the interest.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.