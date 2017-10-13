International News

Catalonia government says regional authorities will refuse to obey Spain if it imposes direct rule

The Catalan Parliament will meet on October 26 to formulate its response to Madrid’s decision.

by 
A meeting of Catalan Parliament representatives on Monday. | Josep Lago/AFP

The Catalonia government on Monday said that officials in the autonomous region would not follow orders from the Spanish government if it tried to impose direct rule, BBC reported. On Saturday, the Spanish government decided to sack Catalonia’s leadership and conduct a fresh election in the region, after the regional government held an independence referendum.

The Spanish government was acting against the will of Catalans, Catalonia Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Raul Romeva said. He also blamed the European Union for not intervening in the situation. “How can the European Union live with that situation [an imposition of direct rule from Spain],” Romeva asked. “How can the European Union’s democracy survive and how can they be credible if they allow this to happen?”

“Because what I can tell you is that the people and the institutions in Catalonia will not let this happen,” Romeva added. The Catalan Parliament will meet on October 26 to formulate its response to Spain’s decision to impose direct rule. The Spanish Senate is set to vote on the government’s proposal on October 27.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had said the Catalan economy, which accounts for a fifth of Spain’s economy, was in a poor condition because of the independence referendum, and that Spain’s direct rule over Catalonia, including its Parliament, police and finance, would not last for more than six months.

But Catalonia Regional President Charles Puigdemont said the people of Catalonia cannot accept the “illegal” measures taken by the Spanish government and called on the regional Parliament to act against them.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.