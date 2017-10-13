quick reads

The big news: Centre appoints former IB chief to begin dialogue in Kashmir, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Supreme court asked the Centre if standing up for the national anthem is compulsory, and Rahul Gandhi labelled GST the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’.

  1. Centre appoints former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma special interlocutor on Kashmir: He will attempt to understand the legitimate aspirations of the people of the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.   
  2. SC asks Centre to decide whether standing for the national anthem in movie halls is mandatory: Justice Chandrachud criticised the government for supporting a previous court order making it compulsory to stand up for the anthem.   
  3. ‘GST is actually Gabbar Singh Tax’, says Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: The Congress vice president said that while other companies had failed to make profits because of the Centre, only Jay Shah’s firm had a higher turnover.   
  4. Man rapes woman sleeping on footpath in Visakhatpatnam as people walk past, shoot videos of it: The police arrested Ganji Siva after an autorickshaw driver showed them a video of the crime. 
  5. Catalonia government says regional authorities will refuse to obey Spain if it imposes direct rule: The Catalan Parliament will meet on October 26 to formulate its response to Madrid’s decision.   
  6. Supreme Court denies bail to Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, asks him to deposit Rs 1,000 crore: The money could be used to pay flat buyers who have demanded refunds, the court said. 
  7. Russian radio journalist stabbed in the neck inside her Moscow office, attacker arrested: Tatyana Felgengauer is undergoing treatment at a hospital but is out of danger.   
  8. Delhi government asks Centre for aerial sprinkling of water to curb pollution, offers to pay for it: The Centre could consider such an exercise to settle particulate matter in Delhi’s air, the government said.   
  9. GST Intelligence Agency denies reports of raids at Tamil actor Vishal’s production house in Chennai: Reports had earlier claimed that a team of the agency began the raids at the premises of the production house at 2 pm on Monday.
  10. Sensex makes late gains to close 116 points ahead, Nifty closes at 10,184 points: The major gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, BHEL, ICICI Bank and Wipro.   
