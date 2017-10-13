The big news: Centre appoints former IB chief to begin dialogue in Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme court asked the Centre if standing up for the national anthem is compulsory, and Rahul Gandhi labelled GST the ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre appoints former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma special interlocutor on Kashmir: He will attempt to understand the legitimate aspirations of the people of the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
- SC asks Centre to decide whether standing for the national anthem in movie halls is mandatory: Justice Chandrachud criticised the government for supporting a previous court order making it compulsory to stand up for the anthem.
- ‘GST is actually Gabbar Singh Tax’, says Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: The Congress vice president said that while other companies had failed to make profits because of the Centre, only Jay Shah’s firm had a higher turnover.
- Man rapes woman sleeping on footpath in Visakhatpatnam as people walk past, shoot videos of it: The police arrested Ganji Siva after an autorickshaw driver showed them a video of the crime.
- Catalonia government says regional authorities will refuse to obey Spain if it imposes direct rule: The Catalan Parliament will meet on October 26 to formulate its response to Madrid’s decision.
- Supreme Court denies bail to Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra, asks him to deposit Rs 1,000 crore: The money could be used to pay flat buyers who have demanded refunds, the court said.
- Russian radio journalist stabbed in the neck inside her Moscow office, attacker arrested: Tatyana Felgengauer is undergoing treatment at a hospital but is out of danger.
- Delhi government asks Centre for aerial sprinkling of water to curb pollution, offers to pay for it: The Centre could consider such an exercise to settle particulate matter in Delhi’s air, the government said.
- GST Intelligence Agency denies reports of raids at Tamil actor Vishal’s production house in Chennai: Reports had earlier claimed that a team of the agency began the raids at the premises of the production house at 2 pm on Monday.
- Sensex makes late gains to close 116 points ahead, Nifty closes at 10,184 points: The major gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, BHEL, ICICI Bank and Wipro.