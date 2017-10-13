The big news: Congress leader accuses Gujarat Police of snooping, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre appointed former IB chief to begin dialogue in Kashmir, and the father of the 3-year-old Indian girl missing in the US was arrested.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Ashok Gehlot says police, IB searched rooms where he met Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani: The hotel authorities in Ahmedabad said the police asked for CCTV footage, and it was given to them for security reasons.
- Centre appoints former Intelligence Bureau chief Dineshwar Sharma special interlocutor on Kashmir: He will attempt to understand the legitimate aspirations of the people of the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
- Police arrest father of missing Indian child for changing his story about the disappearance: The police did not say how Wesley Mathews’ statements were different.
- Rajasthan tables controversial bill shielding public servants amid opposition: A petition has challenged the Ordinance in the Rajasthan High Court, reports said.
- SC asks Centre to decide whether standing for the national anthem in movie halls is mandatory: Justice Chandrachud criticised the government for supporting a previous court order making it compulsory to stand up for the anthem.
- Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi admitted to hospital with meningitis: His lawyer said he has been in hospital for a week, and was put on ventilator support after a multi-organ failure.
- ‘GST is actually Gabbar Singh Tax’, says Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: The Congress vice president said that while other companies had failed to make profits because of the Centre, only Jay Shah’s firm had a higher turnover.
- Judicial custody of Honeypreet Insan, accomplice extended again: The two will now remain in custody till November 6.
- Catalonia government says regional authorities will refuse to obey Spain if it imposes direct rule: The Catalan Parliament will meet on October 26 to formulate its response to Madrid’s decision.
- Man rapes woman sleeping on footpath in Visakhatpatnam as people walk past, shoot videos of it: The police arrested Ganji Siva after an autorickshaw driver showed them a video of the crime.