Gujarat polls: Supreme Court to hear Congress’ plea to use paper trail machines on October 30
In its petition, the party has asked the bench to direct the election commission to frame counting guidelines and install CCTV cameras inside polling booths.
The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear the Congress’ petition asking the Election Commission to frame guidelines for the use of paper trail voting machines and install CCTV cameras inside polling booths in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. The court said a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud will hear the matter on October 30, PTI reported.
The petition was filed by Prakash Joshi, secretary of the All India Congress Committee. Lawyers Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha, who appeared for Joshi, told the bench that the matter must be heard soon as dates for the Assembly elections were expected to be announced.
The court said a copy of the petition should be served to the Centre and the poll panel, and asked both to respond to it. It said it will take the help of Attorney General KK Venugopal.
The Congress said it had also asked the Election Commission not to post officials facing inquiry or disciplinary proceedings in the election process, The Times of India reported. The Congress said the poll panel had not yet responded to its plea. “In order to ensure free and fair election in the state of Gujarat, it is imperative to have unbiased officers in key positions,” the plea said.