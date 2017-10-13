social media

Former FBI director James Comey reveals his secret Twitter account

He tweeted a picture of himself in Iowa, following which his friend Benjamin Wittes confirmed that the account belonged to the former FBI chief.

by 
Jim Watson/ AFP

The former director of the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey, revealed that he was secretly on Twitter by the name Reinhold Niebuhr. The account, that goes by the Twitter handle @formerbu, has so far has tweeted six times and follows 18 accounts.

Reinhold Niebuhr was a 20th century American theologian, who died in 1971. He was the subject of Comey’s thesis as a student in 1982, reported The Telegraph.

On Monday, Comey tweeted a picture of himself standing in the middle of a road. “Goodbye Iowa. On the road home,” he captioned the picture. “Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways.” Almost immediately, his friend and writer Benjamin Wittes confirmed that the account indeed belonged to Comey. “Ok, in light of this latest tweet, I will confirm that @FormerBu is, in fact, James Comey himself,” Wittes wrote.

Comey, thus, confirmed an investigation done by tech news portal Gizmodo in March, which had claimed that the former FBI director was using social media via the @formerbu account.

Comey, under the name Reinhold Niebuhr, made his first tweet in March. After a long hiatus, the former FBI director started tweeting again on October 21, and has been tweeting almost everyday since.

In his testimony in June, Comey had said he had been aware of Russian cyber intrusion in the US from the summer of 2015. He said he had “no doubt” Russia had interfered with the presidential election. He had also said he believed he was sacked because of the Russia investigation.

Comey has been keeping a low profile since he was fired from the FBI by United States President Donald Trump in May. He is currently writing a book about his time in the government, which is likely to hit the stands next year.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.