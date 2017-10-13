The big news: Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s son detained in terror-funding case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Ashok Gehlot accused the Gujarat Police of snooping, and President Xi Jinping was made the most powerful leader in China after Mao Zedong.
A look at the headlines right now:
- NIA detains Hizbul Mujahideen chief’s son in alleged terror-funding case: The agency said Syed Shahid Yusuf has been ‘receiving and collecting funds from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat’, an absconding militant.
- Congress leader claims police, IB searched rooms where he met Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani: The hotel authorities in Ahmedabad said the police asked for CCTV footage, and it was given to them for security reasons.
- China’s Xi Xinping becomes most powerful leader since Mao Zedong after change to constitution: The Communist Party endorsed a second term for the president and also voted to include his ideology in the country’s constitution.
- Jitu Rai and Heena Sidhu clinch gold in mixed-team event at ISSF World Cup Final: This was the first-ever mixed-team crystal globe awarded by the International Shooting Sport Federation.
- Advocate files plea against ‘Mersal’, wants censor certificate revoked: The petition said the movie portrayed India in poor light as it had misleading information about its healthcare sector and GST.
- US may impose fresh sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya crisis: This week, the number of refugees who have fled the violence in the country rose to six lakh.
- Rajasthan refers controversial ordinance shielding public servants to Select Committee: The ordinance, which proposes to shield officials from being investigated for on-duty action without prior government sanction, was tabled on Monday.
- Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi admitted to hospital with meningitis: His lawyer said he has been in hospital for a week, and was put on ventilator support after a multi-organ failure.
- Police arrest father of missing Indian child for changing his story about the disappearance: The police did not say how Wesley Mathews’ statements were different.
- Man arrested for public indecency, harassing woman passenger on Mumbai local train: The woman filmed the man flashing at her, and later registered a complaint at the railway police station.