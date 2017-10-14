quick reads

The big news: Centre announces plans aiming to boost economic growth, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Hardik Patel’s aide asked a court to investigate his bribery claim against BJP, and states were told to inquire into attacks on journalists.

PIB India/Twitter

  1. Centre eyes credit growth, bad loans relief through Rs 2.11-lakh-crore boost to public sector banks: Arun Jaitley said India was still a high-growth economy, and the government will announce a set of banking reforms in the next few months.   
  2. Hardik Patel’s aide asks Gujarat court to investigate his bribery claims against BJP: Narendra Patel had claimed that the BJP had offered him Rs 1 crore to join the party.   
  3. Centre asks states to inquire into all attacks on media, says ‘fourth estate is important in a democracy’: The Home Ministry said the law must be enforced strictly so journalists can exercise their freedom of speech in a ‘peaceful environment’. 
  4. Government unveils its ambitious BharatMala road development project: It includes an investment of Rs 5,35,000 crore to build 34,800 km of roads and highways over the next five years, the Finance Ministry said.
  5. Infosys posts 7% net profit growth for July-September, but cuts revenue growth forecast for FY18: The profit for the period was Rs 3,726 crore, up from Rs 3,483 crore in the first quarter. 
  6. Appointing interlocutor for dialogue on Kashmir is unrealistic and lacks sincerity, says Pakistan: The Foreign Office said holding talks would have results only if Islamabad and the Hurriyat Conference were included, as well.
  7. Hong Kong’s top court grants bail to two pro-democracy activists: The two student leaders had been imprisoned for storming government headquarters during a protest in 2014.   
  8. Harvey Weinstein’s studio faces civil rights probe; assistant admits she was paid to keep quiet: Such questions were related to the social fabric of the state that the aspirants should know, said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Raman Malik.   
  9. European Union President Donald Tusk says reversing Brexit is still a possibility: It is up to the United Kingdom to ensure how Brexit would play out, the official said.   
  10. Who is Ramdev’s guru, Haryana government asks candidates in recruitment exams, says report: Such questions were related to the social fabric of the state that the aspirants should know, said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Raman Malik.   
The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.