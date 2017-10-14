The big news: Centre announces plans aiming to boost economic growth, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Hardik Patel’s aide asked a court to investigate his bribery claim against BJP, and states were told to inquire into attacks on journalists.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre eyes credit growth, bad loans relief through Rs 2.11-lakh-crore boost to public sector banks: Arun Jaitley said India was still a high-growth economy, and the government will announce a set of banking reforms in the next few months.
- Hardik Patel’s aide asks Gujarat court to investigate his bribery claims against BJP: Narendra Patel had claimed that the BJP had offered him Rs 1 crore to join the party.
- Centre asks states to inquire into all attacks on media, says ‘fourth estate is important in a democracy’: The Home Ministry said the law must be enforced strictly so journalists can exercise their freedom of speech in a ‘peaceful environment’.
- Government unveils its ambitious BharatMala road development project: It includes an investment of Rs 5,35,000 crore to build 34,800 km of roads and highways over the next five years, the Finance Ministry said.
- Infosys posts 7% net profit growth for July-September, but cuts revenue growth forecast for FY18: The profit for the period was Rs 3,726 crore, up from Rs 3,483 crore in the first quarter.
- Appointing interlocutor for dialogue on Kashmir is unrealistic and lacks sincerity, says Pakistan: The Foreign Office said holding talks would have results only if Islamabad and the Hurriyat Conference were included, as well.
- Hong Kong’s top court grants bail to two pro-democracy activists: The two student leaders had been imprisoned for storming government headquarters during a protest in 2014.
- European Union President Donald Tusk says reversing Brexit is still a possibility: It is up to the United Kingdom to ensure how Brexit would play out, the official said.
- Who is Ramdev’s guru, Haryana government asks candidates in recruitment exams, says report: Such questions were related to the social fabric of the state that the aspirants should know, said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Raman Malik.