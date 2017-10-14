Gujarat Assembly election to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14
The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.
The Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases, Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Joti said on Wednesday. The first phase in 89 constituencies across 19 districts will be held on December 9. The second phase in 93 constituencies across 14 districts will be held on December 14.
The counting of votes in the state will take take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18. The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 9.
The Model Code of Conduct has now come into effect in the state, and will also be applicable to the Union government, said Joti. Voting machines with paper trails, also known as VVPAT machines, will be used in the polling.
Joti said 50,128 polling booths will be set up in the state, and that disabled voters will be given preference at booths. Only women officials will be deployed to man 182 police stations in the state.
The poll monitoring panel had drawn criticism for not announcing the dates at the same time it made the announcement for Himachal Pradesh. The matter even triggered a war of words between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.
The commission usually announces poll dates simultaneously. The Congress has alleged that the commission is delaying announcing the dates so that the BJP can offer more schemes to the people in the state. The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect as soon as voting dates are announced, banning politicians from announcing freebies until elections are over.