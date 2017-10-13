quick reads

The big news: Gujarat elections are on December 9 and 14, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Markets soared to new highs after the Centre’s bank recapitalisation plan, and China announced its top leadership for the next five years.

by 
Representative Image | Sam Panthaky/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Gujarat Assembly election to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14: The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.  
  2. Sensex breaches 33,000 for the first time, Nifty hits all-time high on bank recapitalisation plan: The BSE gained over 500 points while the NSE touched 10,340 points during the morning trading session.  
  3. China announces its top leadership for the next term, does not name Xi Jinping’s successor: For the first time, the Standing Committee does not have a single member born before the 1949 Communist revolution.  
  4. India vs New Zealand Pune ODI caught in pitch controversy after TV channel sting operation: ‘India Today’ showed a recording of undercover reporters interacting with curator Pandurang Salgaoncar posing as bookies.  
  5. Security at Army bases need to be improved, Army chief Bipin Rawat says: Increased surveillance could prevent attacks like the ones in Uri and Pathankot last year, Rawat said.  
  6. Donald Trump ends refugee ban but imposes new restrictions on 11 nations, says report: The US administration has not disclosed the names of the countries, but said they would be allowed on a case-by-case basis.  
  7. Congress will move court if Rajasthan’s immunity bill is not scrapped, says Sachin Pilot: This kind of legislation has no place in a democracy, said the party’s state unit president.   
  8. Father of Indian child missing in US tells police he moved her body after she choked on her milk: Wesley Mathews had earlier told the police his daughter went missing after he told her to stand outside their house at 3 am for not drinking her milk.  
  9. Saudi Arabia will return to ‘moderate Islam’ and remove extremism, vows crown prince: The prince said the kingdom was ‘not like this in the past’.  
  10. Twitter says it will make advertisements and its sources more transparent: The move comes weeks after social media sites testified that those platforms were used to spread Russian propaganda during the 2016 US election.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.