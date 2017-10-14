Mob in Bihar’s Rohtas district lynch four men accused of being part of extortion ring
They were part of a gang of eight who shot at a shopkeeper who refused to pay them, said the police.
A mob in Bihar’s Rohtas district has lynched four men after they allegedly shot a man during a suspected extortion bid, PTI reported.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night at a busy marketplace in Koath when eight men reached the garment shop owned by the husband of a local district board member Rinki Devi, The New Indian Express reported. Koath comes under the jurisdiction of the Dawath police station.
The extortionists reportedly demanded Rs 50,000 from Devi’s husband. When he refused, one of them fired a shot, injuring him and another customer present at the shop, PTI reported. On hearing the gunshot, over 500 people gathered near the shop, the police said.
They chased the eight and managed to catch four of them, The Indian Express reported. They beat the four with sticks. “The public caught hold of four of the eight men, and thrashed them,” The New Indian Express quoted police officer Alok Kumar Singh as saying. “They were later taken to a hospital. However, they died while undergoing treatment.”
Two of the victims were identified as Dipu Kumar (20) of Dawath and Abhishek Dubey (22) of Simri, Buxar, The Indian Express report said.
The police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons, the Deputy Inspector General of Shahabad Range, Mohammad Rahman, said.