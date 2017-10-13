Mamata Banerjee says she will not link her Aadhaar with mobile phone number
The West Bengal chief minister said the Trinamool Congress must play a role at the Centre to unseat the BJP government.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she will not link her Aadhaar number with her mobile phone number, PTI reported. The chief minister said she will not comply with the government’s directive to link the unique identification number with her mobile phone even if its connection is snapped.
Banerjee made the comments at the extended core committee meeting of the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.
She accused the Centre of interfering with people’s rights and privacy. “They [the Centre] have unleashed an autocratic rule in the country,” Banerjee claimed. “No one can raise a voice against them, else the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate or Central Bureau of Investigation will be unleashed on them.”
The chief minister said the Trinamool Congress will protest even if all its party leaders are sent to jail, and that while the party does not wish to be in power at the Centre, it must “play a role so that the Bharatiya Janata Party is removed from power”.
The West Bengal chief minister also claimed that demonetisation was a big scam, and demanded an investigation. “Manmohan Singh, Yashwant Sinha – everybody is criticising demonetisation. Are all of them wrong?” she asked.
Her Trinamool Congress will observe November 8 – the first anniversary of demonetisation – as a “Black Day” along with other Opposition parties.