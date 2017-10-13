George HW Bush apologises for ‘attempt at humour’ after actress claims he groped her four years ago
Actor Heather Lind had made the allegation on Instagram, but later deleted the post accusing the former US president.
Former United States President George HW Bush has apologised to an American actress who on Tuesday claimed he had groped her four years ago during a photoshoot, the Daily News reported. The actress, Heather Lind, had made the allegation in a post on Instagram, but later deleted the post.
Lind claimed Bush sexually assaulted her when she met him during a photo shoot “to promote a historical television show”.
“He didn’t shake my hand, he touched me from behind from his wheelchair, with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke,” she wrote on Instagram. “And then, all while being photographed, he touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again’. His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”
While apologising on behalf of Bush, a spokesperson called the incident an “attempt at humour”. The spokesperson told the Daily News: “President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms Lind.”
The actor’s accusation comes in the backdrop of a series of high-profile allegations of sexual harassment, including those against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, and director James Toback.