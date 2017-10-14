quick reads

The big news: United States policy change makes H1-B visa renewal harder, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: The Centre said the SC could not dictate where security forces are deployed, and North Korea said its nuclear threat should be taken literally.

Jonathan Ernst/ Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Policy change makes it harder to renew US non-immigrant visa, including H-1B: The administration has revoked a 2004 rule that allowed officers to approve renewals if the request had unchanged information from the original application.  
  2. Judiciary cannot dictate where security forces are deployed, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government has challenged the Calcutta High Court’s stay order on withdrawing troops from Darjeeling.
  3. The world should take North Korea’s nuclear bomb test threat literally, says diplomat: Last month, North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho had said that Pyongyang could test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.  
  4. BJP will observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on November 8, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said black money cannot be eliminated by taking ‘baby steps’. 
  5. Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14: The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.   
  6. Supreme Court refuses to allow Jaypee Associates to sell Yamuna Expressway project: The company had said it had a Rs 2,500-crore offer for the expressway, which it could sell to pay the amount it owes homebuyers who invested in its projects.
  7. Former director of Ranbaxy arrested for selling mortgaged property in Lutyens’ Delhi: The Patiala House Court has remanded Manjit Singh to 14 days in judicial custody.
  8. Centre tells SC it is open to extending Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The Supreme Court will hear all pleas challenging the decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for various services on Monday, October 30.   
  9. Singapore has the most powerful passport in the world, India ranks 76: The ranking is based on the number of countries a particular passport-holder can travel without requiring a visa. 
  10. ‘Too many terrorist outfits find a haven in Pakistan’, Rex Tillerson says after meeting Swaraj: The external affairs minister said she had raised the matter of H1-B visa with her American counterpart.     
