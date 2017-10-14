The big news: United States policy change makes H1-B visa renewal harder, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said the SC could not dictate where security forces are deployed, and North Korea said its nuclear threat should be taken literally.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Policy change makes it harder to renew US non-immigrant visa, including H-1B: The administration has revoked a 2004 rule that allowed officers to approve renewals if the request had unchanged information from the original application.
- Judiciary cannot dictate where security forces are deployed, Centre tells Supreme Court: The government has challenged the Calcutta High Court’s stay order on withdrawing troops from Darjeeling.
- The world should take North Korea’s nuclear bomb test threat literally, says diplomat: Last month, North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho had said that Pyongyang could test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.
- BJP will observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on November 8, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said black money cannot be eliminated by taking ‘baby steps’.
- Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14: The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.
- Supreme Court refuses to allow Jaypee Associates to sell Yamuna Expressway project: The company had said it had a Rs 2,500-crore offer for the expressway, which it could sell to pay the amount it owes homebuyers who invested in its projects.
- Former director of Ranbaxy arrested for selling mortgaged property in Lutyens’ Delhi: The Patiala House Court has remanded Manjit Singh to 14 days in judicial custody.
- Centre tells SC it is open to extending Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The Supreme Court will hear all pleas challenging the decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for various services on Monday, October 30.
- Singapore has the most powerful passport in the world, India ranks 76: The ranking is based on the number of countries a particular passport-holder can travel without requiring a visa.
- ‘Too many terrorist outfits find a haven in Pakistan’, Rex Tillerson says after meeting Swaraj: The external affairs minister said she had raised the matter of H1-B visa with her American counterpart.