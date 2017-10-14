urban transport

Mumbai will get first air-conditioned local train in January, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

The train was earlier scheduled to start services in September but it had to be put off because of technical problems.

by 
File photo

The first air-conditioned train on the Mumbai suburban railway service will be introduced on January 1, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday, PTI reported. The train was scheduled to start services in September but had to be delayed because of technical problems.

Initially, a single train will run around seven trips on the Western Line daily. More trains will be added later, officials said.

“The AC trains have been tried and tested and will be introduced on January 1,” Goyal was quoted as saying. Fares on the train will be similar to those on the Delhi Metro or around one-and-a-half times the cost of first-class tickets in existing local trains, officials said.

The Hindu had reported in June that the trial run of the blue-and-silver train was marred by incidents. It first ran into problems during a trial on the Central Line because its height was more than what was permitted. Technical glitches were also reported during a trial on the Western Line.

The Western Line of the congested local train service in Mumbai has 37 stations and carries over 35 lakh passengers every day.

Other plans

The Railway Minister also spoke of plans to start elevated train services in Mumbai. “I have already requested teams in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore to do a preliminary assessment of its technical feasibility and then we can get down to preparing its financial feasibility,” he told PTI.

He also said he has approved 370 escalators for the city’s railway stations, and CCTV cameras will be installed in all trains and stations in Mumbai.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.