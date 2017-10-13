state news

Biker Sana Iqbal dies in car crash, family alleges her husband planned it

Her husband Abdul Nadeem, who was driving the car when it crashed, broke two of his ribs.

by 
Facebook/Sana Iqbal

Cross-country biker Sana Iqbal died on Tuesday morning in a car crash that her mother has alleged was planned by Iqbal’s husband Abdul Nadeem. Nadeem was driving the car and had crashed into a divider in Hyderabad early on Tuesday. He suffered two broken ribs in the accident.

The 30-year-old’s family filed a complaint at Narsingi police station on Tuesday night, alleging she was murdered and that the accident had been planned. The police, however, told The News Minute that so far, it appears to be a genuine accident. “While it is true that they had some family issues, we have visited the site of the accident and seen clear skid marks, marking where the vehicle lost control,” Station Inspector Sudheer Kumar told the website.

Iqbal is well-known for her cross-country 38,000-km ride as part of a campaign for depression and suicide awareness.

Allegations of domestic abuse

Iqbal’s family and friends have alleged that she had been constantly harassed by Nadeem and his mother for money after they were married. “She lived with her husband only for three to four months as they were harassing her,” Iqbal’s sister Shaheen Khan told IANS. “We had also lodged complaints with the police but they did nothing beyond counselling.”

Khan added that Nadeem often visited their house and “created a scene”. She said that on Tuesday, Nadeem had insisted her sister accompany him on a drive and got angry when she had initially refused.

Iqbal and Nadeem had a son in 2015.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.