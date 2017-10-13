Rajasthan’s immunity bill: Sachin Pilot challenges ordinance in High Court

Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot on Thursday filed a petition in the High Court challenging an ordinance passed by the state government that seeks to protect public servants from being investigated.

The ordinance proposes to shield both serving and former judges, magistrates and public servants from being investigated without its sanction. It also proposes to ban the media from naming these public servants till the government allows a case to be investigated.

On Wednesday, Pilot said he would move court if the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government did not withdraw the ordinance.

His writ petition, filed in the Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan Hight Court, says the Criminal Laws (Rajasthan Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, violates Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 19 (1) (a) (freedom of speech and expression) of the Constitution, as it would reduce or cut the powers of courts to order investigations against public servants, The Hindu reported.

The court is likely to hear the plea on Friday.

The ordinance was promulgated in September and tabled in the state Assembly on October 23. After drawing criticism, including from two of its own MLAs, the Vasundhara Raje-led government referred it to a select committee that was asked to submit its report in six weeks.

“Sending the Bill to the committee was a face saving measure,” The Hindu quoted the Congress leader as saying. “Does the government want to protect certain individuals even after the entire Opposition and journalists have risen against its move?”

On Monday, Pilot and a few other Congress leaders were detained for taking part in a protest against the bill.