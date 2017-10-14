Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani were served notices in 2016 for illegal structures: RTI response
An RTI activist has questioned why the civic body has still not taken action against the Bollywood bigwigs for violating norms.
Actor Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were among those served notices last year by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for alleged illegal construction, IANS reported on Thursday, citing a response to a Right to Information query. The Bollywood bigwigs allegedly violated norms in the construction of their bungalows near Film City in Mumbai’s Goregaon East.
The BMC sent them notices on December 7, 2016, after finding variations in their construction from the civic body’s approved plan, RTI activist Anil Galgali said. The notices were sent for flouting the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act.
Galgali has alleged that despite the notices, the civic body has not taken action so far. He said he had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai Ajoy Mehta, asking for the illegal structures to be demolished.
The notices from December 2016 asked for the violations to be sorted or for a fresh plan to be submitted for approval. But the BMC rejected a revised proposal in March and asked for the illegal constructions to be removed.
Galgali, however, said that the concerned BMC office had claimed in September that it was difficult to take action because of the order was unclear.
“The BMC did not wait for any clarifications and had demolished the unauthorised constructions of actor Shah Rukh Khan,” the RTI activist said. “It has also booked comedian Kapil Sharma and other stars promptly for flouting various laws. Then why are they dilly-dallying when the matter concerns Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities?”