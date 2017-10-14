National News

Rajasthan Police deliberately weakened Pehlu Khan lynching case, says independent fact-finding team

It said the filing of the FIR was delayed, and the accused were slapped with nominal charges.

by 
Pehlu Khan’s grave in Jaisinghpur, Nuh. The dairy farmer from Haryana was lynched by a mob in April when was returning home with cows he had bought from a market in Jaipur. | HT photo

An independent fact-finding team on Thursday said the Rajasthan Police had deliberately attempted “to weaken the cases against the accused gaurakshaks” in case of the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar on April 1. The team said the police delayed filing of the First Information Report and slapped nominal charges on the accused.

Khan was attacked while he was transporting his cows to Haryana from Rajasthan. Although he had permits for the animals, the men had accused him of transporting them illegally. Many of his attackers were allegedly affiliated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The report said that FIR was filed nine-and-half-hours after the incident, and pointed out that the crime scene was only 2 km from the police station. “The FIR claims that the police were informed of the attack at 3.54 a.m.” on April 2, but “according to the FIR the attack took place between 7 pm and 10 pm on April 1”, said the report.

It added that the police did not invoke Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code for the offence of attempt to murder. “Instead, the FIR invokes Sec 308, which only takes cognisance of attempt to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, prescribing imprisonment of three to seven years,” the report said.

The team found that all the accused were Hindtuva activists in the area. It said six people who were named by Khan in his dying declaration were let off by the police stating their mobile location showed they were not at the spot, reported Times Now.

On September 14, the Rajasthan Police had closed its investigation against the six men whom Khan had named before he died. Their names were removed from the case as an inquiry had found them not guilty.

On September 29, the Rajasthan High Court granted bail to two accused. With this, all accused in the case of cow vigilantism are out on bail – the High Court had released three accused earlier, while two others were granted bail by a juvenile court. Two more suspects are untraceable.

The team suggested that the six men named by Khan should be arrested, a new FIR should be registered and an investigation ordered into Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for involvement in the murder.

The team also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party for defending the cow vigilantes. “An army of gangsters in the name of gau raksha” is doing the lynchings, said Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan. He called the cow vigilantes the “storm troopers from Hitler’s time”. Bhushan alleged that the cow vigilantes “work with the support of the government and police work with them”.

The report has been endorsed by Alliance for Justice and Accountability, New York, Human Rights Law Network, New Delhi, and South Asia Solidarity Group, London.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.