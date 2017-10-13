The big news: Five detained for attack on Swiss couple near Agra, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A fact-finding team said the police diluted the Pehlu Khan lynching case, and the CBI registered an FIR against Karnataka minister KJ George.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five people, including three minors, detained for assault on a Swiss couple near Agra: They will be produced in a local court on Friday.
- Rajasthan Police deliberately weakened Pehlu Khan lynching case, says independent fact-finding team: It said the filing of the FIR was delayed, and the accused were slapped with nominal charges.
- CBI registers FIR against Congress minister KJ George in police officer’s suicide case: The Crime Investigation Department had cleared him of all charges in 2016, but the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into the case.
- ‘Narendra Modi has a very big chest, but a small heart,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president said people were fast losing trust in the government.
- Rohingya refugee crisis needs to be resolved realistically, says Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar: He said India and Bangladesh were holding ‘very high-level talks’ on the matter.
- India needs to spend Rs 50 lakh crore over the next five years on infrastructure, says Crisil: The global ratings agency said the country will have to first tackle the problem of stressed assets to be able to spend such large amounts of money.
- Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi dies in Bengaluru hospital: The 56-year-old was undergoing treatment for meningitis.
- Russian helicopter with eight on board crashes near Norway’s Svalbard archipelago: The chopper went down two to three km off the Arctic port of Barentsburg.
- Government is working on a new, stringent law to protect consumers, says Modi: The prime minister said the GST will bring down prices and benefit consumers in the long run.
- NIA files chargesheet against Zakir Naik for hate speech, inciting youth to take up terrorism: The televangelist has been under scrutiny since allegations arose that he had inspired one of the militants behind the Dhaka restaurant attack in July 2016.