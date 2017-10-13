quick reads

The big news: Five detained for attack on Swiss couple near Agra, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: A fact-finding team said the police diluted the Pehlu Khan lynching case, and the CBI registered an FIR against Karnataka minister KJ George.

  1. Five people, including three minors, detained for assault on a Swiss couple near Agra: They will be produced in a local court on Friday.
  2. Rajasthan Police deliberately weakened Pehlu Khan lynching case, says independent fact-finding team: It said the filing of the FIR was delayed, and the accused were slapped with nominal charges. 
  3. CBI registers FIR against Congress minister KJ George in police officer’s suicide case: The Crime Investigation Department had cleared him of all charges in 2016, but the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into the case. 
  4. ‘Narendra Modi has a very big chest, but a small heart,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president said people were fast losing trust in the government.
  5. Rohingya refugee crisis needs to be resolved realistically, says Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar: He said India and Bangladesh were holding ‘very high-level talks’ on the matter.
  6. India needs to spend Rs 50 lakh crore over the next five years on infrastructure, says Crisil: The global ratings agency said the country will have to first tackle the problem of stressed assets to be able to spend such large amounts of money.
  7. Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi dies in Bengaluru hospital: The 56-year-old was undergoing treatment for meningitis.
  8. Russian helicopter with eight on board crashes near Norway’s Svalbard archipelago: The chopper went down two to three km off the Arctic port of Barentsburg.
  9. Government is working on a new, stringent law to protect consumers, says Modi: The prime minister said the GST will bring down prices and benefit consumers in the long run.
  10. NIA files chargesheet against Zakir Naik for hate speech, inciting youth to take up terrorism: The televangelist has been under scrutiny since allegations arose that he had inspired one of the militants behind the Dhaka restaurant attack in July 2016. 
