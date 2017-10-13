state news

Kerala’s alleged conversion case: You need to get me out, Hadiya says in new video

Her husband Shafin Jahan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying her rights were being violated.

by 
Special arrangement

Hadiya or Akhila Ashokan, the Hindu woman confined to her parents’ house after her marriage to a Muslim man was annulled by the Kerala High Court, is seen in a new video pleading with an activist to help her get out.

“You need to get me out. I will be killed anytime, tomorrow or the day after, I am sure,” Hadiya said in the video, The News Minute reported on Thursday. “I know my father is getting angry. When I walk, he is hitting and kicking me. If my head or any other part of my body hits somewhere and I die...” The video was shot on August 17 by activist Rahul Easwar.

Hours after the video was released, Hadiya’s husband Shafin Jahan asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene. He wrote to Vijayan, saying Hadiya’s rights were being violated, India Today reported. Hadiya’s father, however, dismissed her concerns. “Nothing has happened to her so far...” Ashokan KM told NDTV.

The activist, Easwar, said he only released a part of the video, but would hand over the rest of the footage to the court. The next hearing in the Supreme Court is on October 30.

The Kerala High Court had annulled Hadiya’s marriage to Jahan in May, acting on a petition filed by her father in 2016. Hadiya’s father had told the court that he felt Muslim organisations planned to take her abroad and make her join the Islamic State group. He also alleged that Jahan was involved in terror activities. The court also ordered Hadiya to be placed under her parents’ custody. She has been in her father’s house ever since.

In August, Jahan moved the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision. The Supreme Court, however, ordered the National Investigation Agency to look into the case of the woman’s alleged conversion.

Weeks later, Justice Dipak Misra took over as chief justice of India from Justice JS Khehar. On October 3, the Supreme Court bench, this time led by Chief Justice Misra, changed its stance by questioning the NIA investigation. Misra also found the Kerala High Court had no authority to annul the marriage. The court also asked if the father can question the rights of his 24-year-old daughter.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.