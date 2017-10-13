Donald Trump releases over 2,800 secret files about John F Kennedy’s assassination
He, however, held back a few thousand other documents for 6 months as security agencies wanted them blocked reportedly in the interest of national security.
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered over 2,800 files about former President John F Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 to be released, The New York Times reported. A 1992 legislation about the records of the Kennedy assassination case required that the millions of pages of investigation documents to be published in 25 years. That period ended on Thursday.
Trump, however, gave six more months’ time to release a few thousand other documents as security agencies wanted them blocked reportedly in the interest of national security.
Most documents had already been released by the National Archives, but one final batch of around 3,100 documents are still kept under wraps. The Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation had urged Trump to block their release, a power which only the president has. Possible reasons reportedly included protecting the agencies’ work and the identity of informants who might still be alive.
“I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted,” Trump said in a memorandum on Thursday. “I have no choice – today – but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our nation’s security.” He ordered the agencies to “be extremely circumspect”, and said that the rationale for continued secrecy of the files has only “grown weaker with the passage of time”.