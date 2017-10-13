Business News

Yes Bank reports 25% growth in net profit for July-September, but bad loans surge

The lender’s bad loans had significant divergence from what the Reserve Bank of India’s inspection report had assessed for 2016-’17.

by 
HT Photo

Yes Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,002.7 crore for the July-September quarter, about 25% higher than in the same quarter in 2016. This was below the estimate of Rs 1,035.5 crore as pegged by analysts.

The private lender’s bad loans, meanwhile, rose sharply, and had significant divergence from what the Reserve Bank of India’s inspection report had assessed for 2016-’17. The bank reported gross bad loans that were Rs 6,355 crore lower than the central bank’s assessment, Mint reported.

Gross bad loans rose to Rs 2,720.3 crore as on September 30, much higher than Rs 916.7 crore in 2016 and Rs 1,364.4 crore as on June 30. The figure was 1.82% of the total loans till September-end, as against 0.97% till June-end.

The bank’s performance has parallels to that of Axis Bank, which on October 17 reported decline in asset quality with gross non-performing assets increasing to 5.90% from 5.03% in the previous quarter. Axis Bank had also reported a sharp difference between the bank’s internal assessment of bad loans and the Reserve Bank of India’s figures for the 2016-’17 financial year.

Yes Bank reported a net interest income – the income a bank earns by giving loans – of Rs 1,885.1 crore, higher by almost a third from 2016.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.