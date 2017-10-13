Education

CBSE allows failed Class 10, 12 students appear as regular candidates in 2018 board examination

Those students who seek to improve their marks are also eligible to avail this feature, the Central Board of Secondary Education said.

by 
Representative Image | MANAN VATSYAYANA/ AFP

The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to allow students who failed in their Class 10 or Class 12 board examinations in the 2016-’17 academic year to appear as regular candidates in the 2017-’18 board examination. Those who seek to improve their marks are also eligible to avail the new feature.

In a circular published recently, the central board said, “Those candidates who have passed/failed in class X/XII in 2017 examination can also seek fresh admission as regular candidate in an CBSE affiliated school and appear in X/XII Examination 2018 for improvement (for pass out candidates) / passing (for failed candidates).”

The board, however, added that the school’s rules will decide if a student can be registered. “It is clarified that the CBSE is the examining body and admission in the school will be decided by the school as per their own rules governing the school/trust,” the board said.

The board added that students must provide their Aadhaar numbers. “Wherever Aadhaar number is not available, Aadhaar enrolment number can be provided,” the board said. “Residents of Indian states where Aadhaar enrolment is not being done may provide bank details or any other government proof in lieu of Aadhaar.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.