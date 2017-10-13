CBSE allows failed Class 10, 12 students appear as regular candidates in 2018 board examination
Those students who seek to improve their marks are also eligible to avail this feature, the Central Board of Secondary Education said.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has decided to allow students who failed in their Class 10 or Class 12 board examinations in the 2016-’17 academic year to appear as regular candidates in the 2017-’18 board examination. Those who seek to improve their marks are also eligible to avail the new feature.
In a circular published recently, the central board said, “Those candidates who have passed/failed in class X/XII in 2017 examination can also seek fresh admission as regular candidate in an CBSE affiliated school and appear in X/XII Examination 2018 for improvement (for pass out candidates) / passing (for failed candidates).”
The board, however, added that the school’s rules will decide if a student can be registered. “It is clarified that the CBSE is the examining body and admission in the school will be decided by the school as per their own rules governing the school/trust,” the board said.
The board added that students must provide their Aadhaar numbers. “Wherever Aadhaar number is not available, Aadhaar enrolment number can be provided,” the board said. “Residents of Indian states where Aadhaar enrolment is not being done may provide bank details or any other government proof in lieu of Aadhaar.”