Sensex ends at a record high, Yes Bank’s bad loans drag Nifty down
Yes Bank, whose stock fell over 7% on the National Stock Exchange, is not listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Indian benchmark indices ended flat on Friday after touching record highs during the day. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty ended 0.2% lower, dragged down by a 7% decline in Yes Bank’s stock price after the lender, on Thursday, reported an increase in bad loans in the July-September quarter. Yes Bank is not listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange’s Sensex.
The Sensex closed the day at a record high of 33,157.22 points, up 10.09 points. The Nifty ended at 10,323.05 points.
The markets rose the last two days after the government, on Tuesday, announced a Rs 2.11-lakh-crore plan to recapitalise public sector banks.
On the Nifty 50, the leading gainers were Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Tata Motors. The stocks that declined the most on Friday were Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Bharti Airtel.
Besides Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Indian Oil Corporation are the two other major constituents whose earnings reports – released on Friday – affected the Nifty 50. Maruti Suzuki shares rose after positive results, but Indian Oil Corporation fell after reporting a decline in its July-September net profit.
The Indian rupee was at 64.99 to a dollar, against Thursday’s close of 64.82.