Gujarat: Farmer killed allegedly in police firing on villagers protesting in Dahod district

Officers claimed that the mob pelted stones and torched a vehicle at Jesawada Police Station.

A farmer died in Gujarat’s Dahod district late on Thursday allegedly after the police fired at hundreds of protesting villagers. At least two other protestors were seriously injured, The Times of India reported.

The protestors were demanding action against policemen who they claimed had mistakenly picked up a villager from his house early on Thursday.

The police brought in two people – Kanesh Gamar and Raju Gamar – for questioning from Chilakota village on Wednesday night. They were brothers of one Naresh Gamar, who is an accused in several robbery cases. However, Kanesh Gamar died soon after the police dropped him back home after interrogation. His family alleged that he was beaten up and died because of the injuries he sustained.

After his death, the family brought Kanesh Gamar’s body to Jesawada Police Station and demanded that an offence be registered against the policemen who tortured him. “When the allegations were made by the family, we explained the procedures to them and the body was brought to the police station,” Superintendent of Police Prem Singh told The Times of India. “But a mob later surrounded the police station and started pelting stones.”

Unidentified police officers were quoted as saying that the protestors – residents of Chilakota village and surrounding areas – also torched a police vehicle, forcing officers to lob tear gas shells and resort to firing. The farmer, 45-year-old Ramsu Mohaniya, was killed in the firing, NDTV reported.

Panchmahal Range Inspector General of Police Brijesh Kumar Jha told The Times of India that they were trying to confirm reports of the farmer’s death.

Mohaniya’s brother told NDTV that the farmer was not protesting with the other villagers. “He was running away from the mob, too, but was shot in the head,” he said.

