The big news: Spain fires Catalan government, announces election, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: India to investigate Sherin Mathews’ adoption, and the Gujarat CM has alleged Congress leader Ahmed Patel was linked to a suspected militant.

  1. Spain dismisses Catalan government after independence declaration, new elections on December 21: The public prosecutor’s office in Madrid said it will file rebellion charges next week against the head of the autonomous region, Carles Puigdemont.
  2. From now on, passports for adopted children will need Child Development Ministry clearance: The order of the External Affairs Ministry comes in light of the death of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old adopted from India who died in Texas.
  3. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani links terror suspect to Ahmed Patel, demands his resignation: One of two suspected militants recently arrested by the state police used to work at a hospital where the Congress leader was a trustee, the BJP leader said.
  4. Charges filed in investigation of alleged Russian meddling in 2016 US presidential election, reports CNN: Anyone charged can be taken into custody as early as Monday.
  5. Delhi’s T2 airport opens again, GoAir flight will be its first on Saturday: SpiceJet and IndiGo have been given two more months to move around a third of their flights to the airport.
  6. ITC reports disappointing second-quarter results, blames ‘severe GST pressure’ on cigarette sales: The company’s net profit rose only 5.6% in July-September year on year.
  7. Congress accuses BJP of curbing press freedom in connection with former BBC journalist’s arrest: Party leader Ajay Maken demanded Vinod Verma’s immediate release and an inquiry against Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat for allegedly making a sex CD.
  8. Women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct are lying, says White House: Trump had earlier referred to the allegations as ‘fake news’. At least 16 women have accused the president of sexual harassment.
  9. Indian spy drone shot down along Line of Control, claims Pakistan Army: The wreckage of the quadcopter will be sent for analysis.  
  10. Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said the Congress president was brought in with an upset stomach.  
