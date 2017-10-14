The big news: Spain fires Catalan government, announces election, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India to investigate Sherin Mathews’ adoption, and the Gujarat CM has alleged Congress leader Ahmed Patel was linked to a suspected militant.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Spain dismisses Catalan government after independence declaration, new elections on December 21: The public prosecutor’s office in Madrid said it will file rebellion charges next week against the head of the autonomous region, Carles Puigdemont.
- From now on, passports for adopted children will need Child Development Ministry clearance: The order of the External Affairs Ministry comes in light of the death of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old adopted from India who died in Texas.
- Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani links terror suspect to Ahmed Patel, demands his resignation: One of two suspected militants recently arrested by the state police used to work at a hospital where the Congress leader was a trustee, the BJP leader said.
- Charges filed in investigation of alleged Russian meddling in 2016 US presidential election, reports CNN: Anyone charged can be taken into custody as early as Monday.
- Delhi’s T2 airport opens again, GoAir flight will be its first on Saturday: SpiceJet and IndiGo have been given two more months to move around a third of their flights to the airport.
- ITC reports disappointing second-quarter results, blames ‘severe GST pressure’ on cigarette sales: The company’s net profit rose only 5.6% in July-September year on year.
- Congress accuses BJP of curbing press freedom in connection with former BBC journalist’s arrest: Party leader Ajay Maken demanded Vinod Verma’s immediate release and an inquiry against Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat for allegedly making a sex CD.
- Women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct are lying, says White House: Trump had earlier referred to the allegations as ‘fake news’. At least 16 women have accused the president of sexual harassment.
- Indian spy drone shot down along Line of Control, claims Pakistan Army: The wreckage of the quadcopter will be sent for analysis.
- Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said the Congress president was brought in with an upset stomach.