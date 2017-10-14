Hadiya conversion case: Kerala Women’s Commission asks police for report on her condition
In a video that surfaced on Thursday, the woman, who is confined to her father’s house, is heard saying that her life is in danger.
The Kerala Women’s Commission has directed the Superintendent of Police of Kottayam district to submit a report on the present condition of Hadiya, whose religious conversion and marriage to a Muslim man has set off a legal and political storm.
The commission instructed that an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police has to conduct the inquiry, News 18 reported.
The order was issued after a video emerged on Thursday in which Hadiya, who has been confined to her father’s house, said that her life is in danger and that she is being beaten up. “You need to get me out. I will be killed anytime, tomorrow or the day after, I am sure,” she claimed in the video that was shot on August 17 by activist Rahul Easwar.
Easwar said he only released a part of the video, and that he would hand over the rest of the footage to the court.
Hadiya, formerly Akhila Ashokan, converted to Islam and married Shafin Jahan in 2016. Acting on a petition filed by Hadiya’s father Ashokan, the Kerala High Court annulled the marriage in May. The court also put her in her father’s custody and moved her to his house, where she has since been confined.
Jahan has challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court, which will hear the case next on October 30.