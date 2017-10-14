The big news: Babri body denies it met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Ram temple, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A Jammu & Kashmir policeman allegedly joined the LeT, and a report said the DMK and AIADMK were the richest among regional parties.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Babri Action Committee denies it met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to discuss Ayodhya dispute: The Art of Living founder was earlier reported to have been appointed as a mediator by the parties involved in a legal battle over the matter.
- Constable posts on social media that he has joined LeT, Jammu & Kashmir Police order probe: The new Kashmir interlocutor said the state will become like Syria and Libya if radicalisation picks up.
- DMK, AIADMK richest among regional parties in 2015-’16, JD(U) spent 200% more than its income, says ADR report: Of the total 47 regional parties, 15 did not submit their audit report to the Election Commission, including the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.
- After journalist’s arrest, Chhattisgarh Congress chief charged in case of alleged sex CD: Reporter Vinod Verma had been arrested for allegedly using the CD to try to extort money from the state minister.
- Everyone in this Uttarakhand village has the same birth date on their Aadhaar cards: The government said it would find out how the error happened and promised to take action against the wrongdoers.
- ‘India is a country of Hindus but it also belongs to others’, Mohan Bhagwat tells college students: Everyone who lives in accordance with Indian culture is a Hindu, the RSS chief said in Indore.
- Bangladesh introduces birth control programmes for Rohingya refugees, eyes sterilisation, reports AFP: Dhaka officials said so far around 600 women had given birth after arriving in the border district of Cox’s Bazar.
- Kerala Women’s Commission asks police for report on Hadiya’s condition: In a video that surfaced on Thursday, the woman, who is confined to her father’s house, is heard saying that her life is in danger.
- Women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct are lying, says White House: Trump had earlier referred to the allegations as ‘fake news’. At least 16 women have accused the president of sexual harassment.
- First possible interstellar object spotted travelling through the solar system: A/2017 U1, a small asteroid or comet, entered the solar system from the direction of the constellation Lyra.