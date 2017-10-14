quick reads

The big news: Babri body denies it met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Ram temple, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: A Jammu & Kashmir policeman allegedly joined the LeT, and a report said the DMK and AIADMK were the richest among regional parties.

Enrique Marcarian/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Babri Action Committee denies it met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to discuss Ayodhya dispute: The Art of Living founder was earlier reported to have been appointed as a mediator by the parties involved in a legal battle over the matter.  
  2. Constable posts on social media that he has joined LeT, Jammu & Kashmir Police order probe: The new Kashmir interlocutor said the state will become like Syria and Libya if radicalisation picks up.
  3. DMK, AIADMK richest among regional parties in 2015-’16, JD(U) spent 200% more than its income, says ADR report: Of the total 47 regional parties, 15 did not submit their audit report to the Election Commission, including the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.  
  4. After journalist’s arrest, Chhattisgarh Congress chief charged in case of alleged sex CD: Reporter Vinod Verma had been arrested for allegedly using the CD to try to extort money from the state minister.  
  5. Everyone in this Uttarakhand village has the same birth date on their Aadhaar cards: The government said it would find out how the error happened and promised to take action against the wrongdoers.  
  6. ‘India is a country of Hindus but it also belongs to others’, Mohan Bhagwat tells college students: Everyone who lives in accordance with Indian culture is a Hindu, the RSS chief said in Indore.  
  7. Bangladesh introduces birth control programmes for Rohingya refugees, eyes sterilisation, reports AFP: Dhaka officials said so far around 600 women had given birth after arriving in the border district of Cox’s Bazar. 
  8. Kerala Women’s Commission asks police for report on Hadiya’s condition: In a video that surfaced on Thursday, the woman, who is confined to her father’s house, is heard saying that her life is in danger. 
  9. Women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct are lying, says White House: Trump had earlier referred to the allegations as ‘fake news’. At least 16 women have accused the president of sexual harassment.  
  10. First possible interstellar object spotted travelling through the solar system: A/2017 U1, a small asteroid or comet, entered the solar system from the direction of the constellation Lyra.  
The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

