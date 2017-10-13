National News

New app helps cow-lovers win prizes for ‘selfie with gomata’

The Goseva Parivar said that the app is ‘a platform for people who want to build a better world by saving the life of Gomata’.

by 
Representative Image | Jitendra Prakash/Reuters

Goseva Parivar, an organisation that aims to spread awareness on cows and ensure their well-being in India, has launched a new mobile application that enables users to click selfies with a cow and win prizes.

The organisation launched the new app so that people can participate in its “Selfie with Gomata Contest” without any problems. The organisation describes the app as “a platform for people who want to build a better world by saving the life of Gomata”. According to Google PlayStore, the app had less than 50 downloads as of Saturday afternoon.

A senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader said that though the Sangh is not directly involved with the contest, it “ideologically supports and appreciates it,” The Hindu reported.

Users can send in their entries on the app from October 16 to December 31 in any or all of the three categories: selfie with cow, selfie with family and cow or selfie with friends and cow. The catch is that the cow must be of an Indian breed as the organisations’s vision is to “present ‘Mother cow’ as a necessity as well as a status symbol, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, state, and nation”.

“When we held the contest last time in 2015, entries had to be sent by WhatsApp, which created some inconvenience for the participants and us,” Goseva Parivar’s head Lalit Agarwal told the English daily. “With the Goseva Parivar mobile app, it will be easier for us to receive and select entries for the contest.”

Organiser Avishek Pratap Singh was quoted as saying that the organisation also wants to “reestablish ‘Mother cow’ as the mother of the universe.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.