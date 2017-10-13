quick reads

The big news: Hardik Patel demands that Congress declare stance on Patidars, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for debates on democracy in political parties, and Chhattisgarh orders CBI investigation into sex CD case.

  1. Hardik Patel warns Congress of protests if it does not make its stand clear on Patidar reservation: The Patidar Amanat Andolan Samiti convener said the Congress would face protests similar to what Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah faced in Surat.
  2. Media must discuss, debate on democracy in political parties, PM Modi tells journalists:The prime minister urged for transparency in the recruitment and functioning of the parties.
  3. Chhattisgarh announces CBI investigation into alleged sex CD case involving BJP minister: Reporter Vinod Verma had been arrested for allegedly using the CD to try to extort money from the state’s PWD minister, Rajesh Munat.
  4. Constable posts on social media that he has joined LeT, Jammu & Kashmir Police order probe: The new Kashmir interlocutor said the state will become like Syria and Libya if radicalisation picks up.
  5. Only woman has the right to give birth or terminate pregnancy, husband’s consent is not needed, rules SC: The Supreme Court upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s 2011 ruling that the woman’s family and doctors cannot be held liable for the abortion.
  6. Sacked Catalan president asks supporters to start ‘democratic opposition’ of Madrid’s takeover: Carles Puigdemont condemned the suspension of Catalonia’s autonomy and vowed to keep working to build a free country.
  7. Bangladesh introduces birth control programmes for Rohingya refugees, eyes sterilisation, says report: Dhaka officials said so far around 600 women had given birth after arriving in the border district of Cox’s Bazar.
  8. First possible interstellar object spotted travelling through the solar system: A/2017 U1, a small asteroid or comet, entered the solar system from the direction of the constellation Lyra.
  9. UIDAI denies goof-up in Aadhaar enrolment process of Haridwar villagers, says report: If applicants know only their age but not their date of birth, January 1 is taken as the default date of birth, the agency said.
  10. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world: The e-commerce giant’s shares rose 13%, the most in two-and-a-half years, on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday.
Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

