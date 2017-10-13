The big news: Car in UP minister’s convoy allegedly runs over 8-year-old, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Raj Thackeray said the BJP was likely to lose the elections in Gujarat, and two militants and a constable were killed in an encounter in J&K.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Car in Uttar Pradesh minister’s convoy flees after allegedly running over an 8-year-old boy in Gonda: Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed he was unaware of the hit and run.
- BJP is likely to lose the Gujarat elections, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray: He said it should be considered a miracle by EVMs if the ruling party manages to win over 150 seats in the 182-seat strong Assembly.
- Two militants, police constable killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora: The police said the gunbattle ensued after the militants fired at security personnel during search operations.
- Media must discuss, debate on democracy in political parties, PM Modi tells journalists:The prime minister urged for transparency in the recruitment and functioning of the parties.
- Former MP of Telugu Desam Party booked for allegedly threatening to release a woman’s private photos: The complainant has claimed that Nama Nageswara Rao had also assaulted her to for questioning him about his alleged affair with a former Karnataka MLC.
- India ‘very strongly’ raised work visa rules with US, says Suresh Prabhu: Last week, the US said applicants wanting to renew non-immigrant American visas will face the same level of scrutiny as those seeking fresh ones.
- Congress must stop defending Ahmed Patel’s alleged links to Islamic State, says BJP minister: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram defended the Gujarat MP and said that the demands for his resignation were ‘outrageous’.
- At least 17 killed in twin blasts in Mogadishu: Militant group al Shabaab claimed the attacks, and said they targeted security officials and politicians.
- Chidambaram says when people ask for ‘azadi’, they seek autonomy, BJP criticises comment: The former Union minister also said that the appointment of an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir was only a ‘diversionary’ tactic.
- Hardik Patel warns Congress of protests if it does not make its stand clear on Patidar reservation: The Patidar Amanat Andolan Samiti convener said the Congress would face protests similar to what Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah faced in Surat.