India ‘very strongly’ raised work visa rules with US, says Suresh Prabhu
Last week, the US said applicants wanting to renew non-immigrant American visas will face the same level of scrutiny as those seeking fresh ones.
India has discussed the new H-1B and L1 visa rules with the United States, Union minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday, according to PTI. Prabhu said India has “very strongly” raised the issue, asserting that the US economy will find it difficult to cope as it has immensely benefited from Indian software professionals.
Last week, the US said applicants wanting to renew non-immigrant American visas – including the H-1B work permits – will now face the same level of scrutiny as those seeking fresh visas. The US administration’s new rules are in line with the President Donald Trump’s goal to protect American workers from discrimination and replacement by foreign labour.
“We explained to them that we are not raising this issue because Indians will find it difficult to come,” Prabhu said after the first US-India bilateral Trade Policy Forum under the Trump administration. “...But because US economy itself will find it difficult to cope with the reality because the US has immensely benefited by IT professionals penetrating into the market.” Indians account for the maximum number of H-1B visa-holders.
At the meeting, US and India also agreed to solve trade deficit issues by increasing bilateral trade, Prabhu said.