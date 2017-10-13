International News

Catalonia: Sacked leader Carles Puigdemont can contest December polls, says Spanish government

On Friday, the Spanish government stripped Catalonia of its autonomy and took charge of its government.

by 
Lluis Gene/AFP

Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can take part in the new elections that the Spanish government has ordered after stripping Catalonia of its autonomy on Friday.

Spanish government spokesperson Inigo Mendez de Vigo said the government would welcome Puigdemont’s participation in the regional elections on December 21, Reuters reported. “I‘m quite sure if Puigdemont takes part in these elections, he can exercise this democratic opposition,” Mendez de Vigo told Reuters TV.

On Friday, the Spanish government stripped Catalonia of its autonomy and took charge of its government hours after the regional parliament declared independence from Madrid. Soon after, Puigdemont vowed to keep “working to build a free country”. He made the announcement during a TV broadcast from an undisclosed site. Until the polls, Catalonia will be run by Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria.

Mendez de Vigo’s statement came after Puigdemont called the central government’s actions “premeditated aggression”. He said Madrid’s actions were against the “expressed will of the citizens of our country, who know perfectly well that in a democracy it is parliaments that choose, or remove, presidents”, according to a BBC report.

Protest rallies across Barcelona

On Saturday, several pro-independence as well as pro-unity demonstrations were held. Thousands attended a rally in Madrid, waving the Spanish flags and asking for national unity, BBC reported.

On Sunday, protesters who support staying in Spain will hold a long-planned march, The Guardian reported. “A lot of people will want to show they don’t agree with that kind of unilateral, illegal declaration,” Alex Ramos, the vice president of pro-unity group Sociedad Civil Catalana, told The Guardian.

Meanwhile, activists said they will form human chains around buildings to protect Catalan officials facing arrest for their role in the referendum and declaration of independence. Around two lakh civil servants said they would not accept orders from Madrid, according to the report.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.