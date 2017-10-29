Former MP of Telugu Desam Party booked for allegedly threatening to release a woman’s private photos

The Hyderabad Police on Saturday registered a case against a former MP of the Telugu Desam Party for allegedly threatening to make public a woman’s private photographs. In her complaint, the woman claimed that Nama Nageswara Rao had also threatened her for questioning him about his alleged affair with a former legislator from Karnataka, IANS reported.

The complainant claimed she knew Rao since 2013 and that he visited her house often. She said she found out that he was cheating on a former Karnataka MLC by promising to marry her.

“In due course, I came to know that he is a womaniser and that a harassment case was filed against him in Delhi by a former MLC from Karnataka,” she was quoted as saying by the Deccan Chronicle. “When I spoke to the former MLC, she revealed his illegal affairs. When I questioned him about them, he said it was his hobby, and with his money and power, he could do anything he wanted.”

She alleged that Rao had assaulted her on multiple occasions because he had developed a grudge against her for questioning his personal life. “He assaulted me several times at my home and threatened that he would make public my naked pictures,” she claimed.

The woman also released video and audio recordings of conversations she claims were between her and Rao to television channels. She had filed a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station on August 10, and the police registered the case on Saturday on court orders.

Rao, however, has claimed that he does not know the woman. The industrialist and former lawmaker, who was booked for criminal intimidation and insulting the “modesty of a woman” on the basis of her complaint, said the woman was blackmailing him.