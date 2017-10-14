The big news: Modi says India is a messenger of world peace, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A minister’s car allegedly ran over a child in UP, and the Congress said Chidambaram’s opinion on Kashmir did not reflect the party’s stance.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘India contributes immensely to UN peacekeeping missions,’ Narendra Modi says on Mann ki Baat: The prime minister praised jawans for their bravery in keeping our borders and nation safe.
- Car in Uttar Pradesh minister’s convoy allegedly flees after running over an 8-year-old boy in Gonda: Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed he was unaware of the hit and run.
- Congress distances itself from Chidambaram’s Kashmir remark: Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Congress considered Kashmir as an integral part of India.
- Afghan deputy governor abducted in Pakistan: Muhammad Nabi Ahmadi was in Peshawar for medical treatment.
- Two militants, police constable killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora: The police said the gunbattle ensued after the militants fired at security personnel during search operations.
- Guard hit on head multiple times as he tries to stop man from looting Panaji ATM: The incident was recorded by the CCTV camera, but the robber is yet to be identified as his face was covered with a mask.
- Former MP of Telugu Desam Party booked for allegedly threatening to release a woman’s private photos: The complainant has claimed that Nama Nageswara Rao had also assaulted her to for questioning him about his alleged affair with a former Karnataka MLC.
- Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can contest December polls, says Spanish government: On Friday, the Spanish government stripped Catalonia of its autonomy and took charge of its government.
- BJP is likely to lose the Gujarat elections, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray: He said it should be considered a miracle by EVMs if the ruling party manages to win over 150 seats in the 182-seat strong Assembly.
- Woman nearly chokes on metal piece in her Starbucks drink in London: The coffee chain has asked for more information for their investigation.