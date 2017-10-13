Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat claims ‘political conspiracy’ behind alleged sex CD
He has also filed cases against state Congress President Bhupesh Baghel and journalist Vinod Verma for maligning his image.
Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat on Sunday said that there was a “political conspiracy” behind the news of a sex CD that allegedly features him, and the Central Bureau of Investigation would now find out who was behind it. “Assassinating a person’s character was a matter of concern,” he told ANI.
On Saturday, the state government had announced a CBI investigation into the matter, which came to light after the arrest of journalist Vinod Verma from Ghaziabad on Friday. Verma was arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from Munat using the CD, but he denied the charges.
Munat also told ANI that he had requested Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state and national leadership for a high-level inquiry into the case.
On Friday, Munat had filed cases against Verma and Chhattisgarh Congress President Bhupesh Baghel for allegedly maligning his image through what he claimed was a fake CD, PTI reported. The case was filed under the Information Technology Act. The police have sent a copy of the CD for forensic examination.
After his arrest, Verma had claimed that the Chhattisgarh government was framing him. A court in Ghaziabad granted his transit remand to the Chhattisgarh Police. He will be presented before a court in Chhattisgarh on Monday.