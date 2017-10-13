International News

Cuba denies being behind unexplained attacks on US diplomats, calls claims ‘totally false’

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the allegations were ‘political manipulation’ aimed at damaging bilateral relations.

by 
Yamil Lage/AFP

Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Saturday said that the United States’ allegations that the country was behind the mysterious attacks on American embassy staff in Havana were “totally false”, the BBC reported. He said the claims were “political manipulation” aimed at damaging bilateral relations.

“It is unacceptable and immoral, from the point of view of the Cuban government, for people to be harmed by a difference between governments,” he said in Washington, adding that the allegations have caused “serious deterioration in the relationship between both governments and both countries”.

The incidents have lately increased tensions between the US and Cuba, who re-opened diplomatic relations in 2015 after half a century of estrangement.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump had said he believed Cuba was responsible for the unexplained “attacks”. The State Department, however, has repeatedly said it does not know what is causing their government workers’ illnesses.

In September, the US had ordered more than half of its diplomats to leave Cuba, a year after they began to describe unexplained health problems. At least 21 of them and their families reported traumatic brain injuries and permanent hearing loss.

The mysterious illnesses

The symptoms of illness have varied from person to person. In addition to hearing loss and concussions, some experienced nausea, headaches and ear-ringing, and some now suffer from problems with concentration and word recall.

Initially, officials suspected sonic attacks, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies that searched homes and hotels in Cuba where the incidents occurred found no devices. A Canadian diplomat was also affected, and this has deepened the mystery as relations between Canada and Cuba have been warm.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.