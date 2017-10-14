The big news: Chidambaram says PM Modi did not read his comment on Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UP Police were ordered to verify if a minister’s convoy ran over a child, and Chhattisgarh minister called the alleged sex CD case a ploy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi is attacking an imagined ghost, P Chidambaram says in defence of his Kashmir comment: The prime minister had said that Congress leaders’ comments on Kashmir were an insult to soldiers.
- Car in Uttar Pradesh minister’s convoy allegedly flees after running over an 8-year-old boy in Gonda: Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed he was unaware of the hit and run.
- Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat claims ‘political conspiracy’ behind alleged sex CD: He has also filed cases against state Congress President Bhupesh Baghel and journalist Vinod Verma for maligning his image.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police constable killed in encounter in Bandipora, militants escape: The police said the gunbattle ensued after the militants fired at security personnel during search operations.
- Nine newborns die at Ahmedabad civil hospital in 24 hours, Gujarat sets up investigation panel: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met senior health officials on Sunday to review the situation.
- Security forces end operations after militant attacks in Mogadishu, toll rises to 23: Extremist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
- Mobile Aadhaar is now a valid identity proof to enter airports: It is among the 10 documents listed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.
- BJP releases election manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released the party’s vision document in Shimla.
- Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader injured in clash with hawkers outside Malad station: The MNS has been conducting an anti-hawker drive across the city, while local Congress leaders have voiced their support for the vendors.
- Iran will continue to build missiles and will use them if needed, says President Hassan Rouhani: The president said that doing so violates no international agreements.