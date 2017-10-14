SC orders Kerala Police, Hadiya’s father to produce her in court on November 27

A woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case, the Supreme Court said on Monday after hearing the Hadiya matter, ANI reported. The case from Kerala involves a woman whose father alleged that she was forced to convert from Hinduism to Islam to marry a Muslim man.

In May, the Kerala High Court had placed Hadiya in her parents’ custody. “In a habeas corpus matter, the consent of the girl is the most important aspect,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra said.

The court is also believed to have held that there was no need for an investigation into the case, which is based on a petition filed by Hadiya’s husband Shafin Jahan. He had challenged the High Court order annulling his marriage on charges of “love jihad”.

In its argument, the Centre said parental authority can be invoked in cases where someone is believed to have been manipulated or indoctrinated, the Hindustan Times reported.

The bench has asked Hadiya’s father and the Kerala Police to produce her before the court at 3 pm on November 27, when the case will be heard next.

On October 9, the bench had adjourned the hearing after objecting to the “high pitched, politically coloured” arguments made by Jahan’s lawyer Dushyant Dave. Earlier in the month, the Kerala government had rejected the National Investigation Agency’s claims that Hadiya’s case was part of a pattern of religious conversions in the state. It said the police had been doing an efficient job investigating the matter till the Supreme Court intervened in August and transferred the case to the central agency.

The case

Hadiya, formerly Akhila Ashokan, converted to Islam and married Jahan in 2016. In May, the Kerala High Court annulled their marriage, acting on a petition filed by her father, who claimed that Muslim organisations planned to take her abroad to get her to join the Islamic State group. The High Court moved Hadiya to her father Ashokan’s house in Kottayam district, where she has since been confined.

In August, her husband Jahan moved the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision to annul the marriage. This led to another controversial order, with the court asking the NIA to investigate whether this was a case of organised radicalisation. On August 16, when the case was transferred to the NIA, then Chief Justice of India JS Khehar told the Kerala government counsel that they had asked the NIA for inputs as they feared the Kerala Police “may take sides”.

On October 3, however, the Supreme Court bench, this time led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, changed its stance by questioning the NIA investigation. Misra also found that the Kerala High Court had no authority to annul the marriage. The top court had also questioned the legality of the woman’s father keeping her in his custody the past few months.